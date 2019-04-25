Clear

Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond will include Rami Malek as the bad guy

Daniel Craig and other stars from the 25th movie in the James Bond franchise gathered in Jamaica to give us a glimpse of the upcoming film.

There's no title yet for Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond, but fans did learn who'll be joining him for his last ride as the British super spy.

Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux and Jeffrey Wright will all be back for the 25th movie in the popular film series. That was announced in a special #Bond25 livestream that aired Thursday.

The announcement was made from Bond creator Ian Fleming's estate in Jamaica, where Fleming first came up with the idea of 007. The movie will shoot in Jamaica, film producers said, as well as in Norway, the United Kingdom and Italy.

The livestream also revealed that Oscar winner Rami Malek will play the villain in the next movie. Actors Dali Benssalah, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik and Ana de Armas will also join the cast.

Putting Bond back in Jamaica gets the character back on familiar ground. The very first Bond film, 1962's "Dr. No," was filmed on the island, as well as 1973's "Live and Let Die."

Little was revealed about the movie's plot, other than producer Barbara Broccoli saying that Bond won't be on active service at the film's beginning and that he'll be "enjoying himself" in Jamaica.

