Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

More than a dozen students and chaperones fall ill during flight and are taken to Boston hospital

Article Image

A group of more than a dozen students and chaperones traveling home to Boston fell ill on Sunday, an American Airlines spokesman told CNN. CNN's Michelle Kosinski reports.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 5:40 AM
Updated: Apr. 22, 2019 5:40 AM
Posted By: By Carma Hassan, CNN

A group of more than a dozen students and chaperones traveling home to Boston fell ill on Sunday, an American Airlines spokesman told CNN.

Boston EMS said they transported 13 patients from Logan International Airport to the Massachusetts General Hospital with minor symptoms. No other passengers or crew members felt ill, American Airlines said.

According to CNN affiliate WCVB, group chaperones reported everyone "ate the same thing" the night before they boarded their flights.

The American Airlines spokesman said the group was on a flight from Miami to Boston. Calls from CNN to the Massachusetts Port Authority were not immediately returned.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 48°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 48°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 47°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events