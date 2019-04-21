Clear

Kanye West debuts new song 'Water' during Sunday Service at Coachella

Article Image

Kanye West took his Sunday Service to the Coachella Festival and performed alongside artists like Kid Cudi and Chance the Rapper.

Posted: Apr. 21, 2019 11:40 PM
Updated: Apr. 21, 2019 11:40 PM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

Kanye West blessed fans with a new song during his Sunday Service set at Coachella.

"This a new joint right here, it's called 'Water,'" West said as he transitioned from the Gospel rendition of his hit "All Falls Down."

Def Jam Recordings was also live tweeting during West's set and said "New Song" with the emoji eyes.

For those who weren't in California for the Coachella performance, it was streamed live through the vantage point of a peephole on YouTube. During 'Water,' the camera switched from a wide view of the singers to closeup shots following a trail of water bottles.

West's Sunday Service has been a weekly occurrence over the past few weeks, in which he and a band perform outdoors. He incorporated his service into his Coachella set, which also featured artists like Chance The Rapper, Teyana Taylor, Kid Cudi and DMX.

West got emotional at one point with Cudi and DMX.

Other songs West performed during his Sunday Service included "Jesus Walks" and "Ultralight Beam."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events