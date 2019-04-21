Clear

A welder in Kentucky made a homemade replica of the throne in 'Game of Thrones'

Article Image

A 32-year-old welding student from Kentucky worked with other welders to build a life-size version of the throne from the hit show, "Game of Thrones."

Posted: Apr. 21, 2019 12:20 PM
Updated: Apr. 21, 2019 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Ryan Prior, CNN

Spoiler alert: a welder in Kentucky and his new wife will sit on the Iron Throne at the end of this season of "Game of Thrones."

Except this iron throne is made out of aluminum.

Michael Hayes, a 32-year-old welding student in Louisville, worked with welders at the Knight Welding School to build a life-size version of the throne in the hit HBO show, according to CNN affiliate WLKY.

Early in their relationship, he and his wife, Kacie, bonded over their love of the show, and he asked buddies at the welding school to help him build her a wedding present.

His bride, Hayes said, just happens to look a lot like Daenerys Targaryen.

Anthony Williams, an instructor at the Knight School, told WLKY building the throne took 110 hours and more than two months.

The throne weighs 200 pounds, has more than 300 swords welded on and cost more than $7,000 to make.

The couple posed for wedding photos in the throne, with Hayes dressed as Jon Snow and Kacie dressed as Daenerys.

They're renting it out to others for weddings, "Game of Thrones" watch parties, and other events, WLKY reported.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events