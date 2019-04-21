Clear

Michelle Williams and her husband, musician Phil Elverum, have split

Actress Michelle Williams discusses her experience playing the role of Marilyn Monroe for a movie during a 2011 interview with Piers Morgan.

Michelle Williams and her husband, indie musician Phil Elverum, have split after less than a year of marriage.

A source close to the actress tells CNN the split took place earlier this year.

"Michelle and Phil separated at the beginning of the year. It was an amicable spilt and they remain friends," the source told CNN.

A representative for Williams declined to comment. CNN has also reached out to Elverum's representatives and are awaiting a response.

The couple was married in a secret ceremony in the Adirondacks last year, Williams revealed in Vanity Fair's September issue. The wedding was attended by a "handful of friends and their two daughters."

Williams described her relationship with Elverum to Vanity Fair as "very sacred and very special."

The 38-year-old actress, known for her roles on the TV series "Dawson's Creek" and the film "Brokeback Mountain," was previously in a three-year relationship with actor Heath Ledger. They had a daughter before Ledger died from an accidental overdose of prescription medication in 2008.

Elverum, frontman for the bands The Microphones and Mount Eerie, lost his wife Geneviève Castrée to pancreatic cancer in 2016. The two had a daughter together.

