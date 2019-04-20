A zookeeper is recovering in the hospital after she was attacked Saturday morning by a tiger at the Topeka, Kansas zoo.
The woman and a male tiger named Sanjiv were in the "same space" when the incident occurred about 9:15 a.m., Molly Hadfield, a spokeswoman for the City of Topeka, told CNN's Fredricka Whitfield.
Hadfield could not provide specific information about why the zookeeper was in that space with the tiger, but said officials were "trying to figure out what happened."
Several visitors witnessed the attack, Hadfield said.
The zoo was shut down for about 45 minutes but has reopened.
The zookeeper was "alert and awake" at the time she was taken to the hospital, Hadfield said.
Sanjiv and the zoo's other tigers have been put in holding cells and will not be on display Saturday, Hadfield said.
Related Content
- A tiger attacked a zookeeper at the zoo in Topeka, Kansas
- White tiger mauls zookeeper to death in Japan
- Cheetah dies unexpectedly at Kansas City Zoo
- Tiger Woods Fast Facts
- Tiger Woods' Masters return evokes 'Tiger mania' of old
- Zoo welcomes new baby sloth
- A jaguar attacked a woman taking a picture at a zoo in Arizona
- Pence said a Kansas county shut down its election system after malware attack. But it didn't.
- Kansas newspaper goes from endorsing Trump to denouncing his attacks on the press
- Prom under investigation after live tiger performance