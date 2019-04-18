Clear
Pink Moon set to illuminate the skies on Friday

Article Image

What is a Pink Moon and does it actually appear in the sky as the color of its name? CNN's Jennifer Gray explains the moon's many names.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 7:20 PM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2019 7:20 PM
Posted By: By Amanda Jackson, CNN

Moon gazers be ready! April's full moon, known as the Pink Moon, is set to premiere on Friday.

The moon will appear larger than average because it will be three days past perigee, the point in its orbit when it is nearest to Earth, according to Space.com.

Although the name suggests the moon will appear a certain color, that is not true. Instead the moon is named pink after the color of wild ground phlox, one of the early spring flowers. Native Americans named the moons so they could keep track of their harvesting schedule.

The moon might appear red or orange because of dust, haze, smoke or ash in the atmosphere.

The next full moon will be the Flower Moon on May 18.

