Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Competitors battle dizzying heights in Cliff Diving World Series

Article Image

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series is the world's premier cliff diving competition. Seven events are used to crown the best divers in the world.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 10:10 AM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2019 10:10 AM
Posted By: null

Few sports combine body-bending athleticism with daredevil spirit quite like the Cliff Diving World Series.

The seven-stop global tour recently got underway on Palawan Island, the Philippines, where competitors plunged 27 meters into the ocean from a board precariously perched on a cliff edge.

Defending champions Gary Hunt and Rhiannan Iffland recorded victories at the season-opener. The circuit will visit Ireland, Italy, the Azores (Portugal), Lebanon, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Spain, where it concludes in September.

To get a sense of the dramatic heights the divers will tackle throughout the season, take a look at the video at the top of the page.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events