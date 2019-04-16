Competitors battle dizzying heights in Cliff Diving World Series

Few sports combine body-bending athleticism with daredevil spirit quite like the Cliff Diving World Series.
The seven-stop global tour recently got underway on Palawan Island, the Philippines, where competitors plunged 27 meters into the ocean from a board precariously perched on a cliff edge.
Defending champions Gary Hunt and Rhiannan Iffland recorded victories at the season-opener. The circuit will visit Ireland, Italy, the Azores (Portugal), Lebanon, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Spain, where it concludes in September.
To get a sense of the dramatic heights the divers will tackle throughout the season, take a look at the video at the top of the page.
