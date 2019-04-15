Must-watch videos of the week

An NBA legend takes a tumble. A photo of an eye lights up the internet. A culprit catches police by surprise. These are the must-see videos of the week.

Shine bright

If you haven't heard this news, you may have been sucked into a parallel universe. Scientists have been using a global network of telescopes in an attempt to capture the first-ever photos of a black hole. And the first successful image is out of this world.

Take a closer look

It's said beauty is in the eye of the beholder, meaning beauty is a matter of personal opinion. Well, this photo of Donald Trump's eye has Twitter buzzing over what the President really thinks about the media.

Big changes

Sara Gilbert can easily be called a Renaissance woman. The actress has stolen viewers' hearts as Darlene Conner on ABC's sitcom "Roseanne," now revamped into "The Conners," and created/co-hosted the Emmy nominated talk show "The Talk." But, her latest announcement brought the entire studio to tears.

Most wanted

Police aim to serve and protect the people from home appliances? Officers in Oregon responded to a burglary call from a homeowner, claiming someone was in the bathroom. The unlikely culprit didn't make a clean getaway.

Go out with a bang

Dwyane Wade knows how to make headlines. He's a three-time NBA champion, 13-time All-Star and Olympic gold medalist. But during his final home game, Wade crashed into Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend as they were seated court side. The couple laughed it off and said they were "honored" to have their drinks split by the legend.