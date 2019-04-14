A deputy with the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office in Washington was fatally shot Saturday night, a death Sheriff Brad Thurman said was the agency's first in the line of duty in its 165-year history.
Justin DeRosier, 29, was responding to a disabled vehicle when he reported to other deputies that he had been shot, Thurman said during a press conference on Sunday.
DeRosier was flown to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, where he died, Thurman said.
DeRosier leaves behind a wife and a 6-month-old daughter, Thurman said while holding back tears.
Thurman said DeRosier had been with the department since May 2016 as a patrol deputy and boat operator. DeRosier would have started training to be a narcotics investigator with the drug task force in July.
"The Southwest Washington Regional SWAT team is currently on a manhunt for the suspect or suspects," said Commander John Horch with the Clark County Sheriff's Office, adding that persons of interest and witnesses are being interviewed.
Horch also said a search warrant has been executed at a home near the shooting scene.
Related Content
- Washington deputy shot and killed, the first in the agency's 165-year history
- Deputy shot, killed; Search for suspect underway
- Deputies wrangle loose llama in Washington Co.
- ATF agent shot in undercover operation, agency says
- Trump can't bully his intelligence agencies into submission
- Trump can't bully his intelligence agencies into submission
- Marine shot and killed on duty at Marine Barracks in Washington, DC
- Man charged with killing jogger in Washington
- Washington County deputies share inside look at robot program
- 2 deputies, 1 police officer shot in Georgia