Police in London say officers opened fire on a car outside the Ukrainian Embassy on Saturday after it rammed the ambassador's official car.
In a statement, the Embassy of Ukraine said the ambassador's vehicle was parked in front of its building in Holland Park, west London, when it was rammed. London Metropolitian Police said in a statement that a 40-year-old man had been arrested.
"The police were called immediately, and the suspect's vehicle was blocked up. Nevertheless, despite the police actions, the attacker hit the Ambassador's car again," the Ukrainian Embassy said in a statement. "In response, the police were forced to open fire on the perpetrator's vehicle. The culprit was apprehended and taken to a police station."
London Metropolitan Police said "armed and unarmed officers were deployed" to the scene at 8:30 a.m. (3:30 a.m. ET) after "reports of a car in collision with a number of parked vehicles near the Ukrainian Embassy."
It added that the man was arrested after a vehicle was driven at police officers.
"He has been taken to a central London hospital as a precaution," the statement said, adding that the man had not been injured. Police said the incident is not being treated as terrorism-related.
The Ukrainian Embassy did not confirm if anyone was inside the ambassador's vehicle at the time but confirmed no one was injured. It added that British police were investigating the suspect's identity and a possible motive.
The Ukrainian Embassy website says Natalia Galibarenko has been its ambassador since 2015.
Related Content
- London police open fire after vehicle rams Ukrainian ambassador's car
- Judge warns Manafort on Ukrainian op-ed
- Vehicle rams into school in India, killing nine children
- Police: Knife-wielding man shot by officer after ramming police vehicle, barricading himself in WVC home
- Grenfell fire: London police investigating fire brigade's 'stay put' advice
- Billion dollar US embassy opens in London
- Man 3rd to assault SLC officers in 1 day after ramming police cars unprovoked, police say
- Undefeated LA Rams are legit!
- Two Israeli soldiers killed in West Bank car ramming attack
- Man arrested after ramming several law enforcement cars