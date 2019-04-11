How to watch the Masters online

The 83rd Masters tournament is taking place April 11 to 14 at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

Will Rory McIlroy, the betting favorite, complete his career Grand Slam? Will Jordan Spieth overcome his troublesome year to find success in Augusta once again? Will Tiger Woods' return to the tournament gain him his fifth Green Jacket?

Play began Thursday but that doesn't mean you have to be glued to your television to catch all the action. Beginning at 10 am ET, you can follow along with featured group streams on Masters.com.

You can watch all the action for free through Masters.com or through the Masters app on iOS/Android. The Masters also will be streamed live through CBS Sports' mobile app.

Online coverage schedule:

Rounds 1 and 2 on April 11 and 12

On the range (8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. ET)

Featured groups (10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. ET)

Amen Corner (10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET)

Holes 15 and 16 (11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. ET)

Broadcast (3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. ET)

Round 3 on April 13

On the range (11 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET)

Featured groups (10:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. ET)

Amen Corner (12:30PM - 6 p.m. ET)

Holes 15 and 16 (1:30PM - 6:30 p.m. ET)

Broadcast (3 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET)

Final round on April 14

Featured groups (10:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. ET)

On the range (11 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET)

Amen Corner (12 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET)

Holes 15 and 16 (1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET)

Broadcast (2:00 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET)

Green Jacket ceremony (7 p.m. ET)

