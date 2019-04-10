Clear
'Jeopardy!' contestant sets a new record with $110k win

James Holzhauer set a new single-day record on the quiz show "Jeopardy!" with $110,914 in cash winnings.

"Jeopardy!" has a new winner, and he just won big time.

James Holzhauer, a 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas, won Tuesday's episode with a total of $110,914 -- breaking the record for single-day cash winnings, the quiz show said in a press release.

And that number -- a magic one indeed -- is extra special for Holzhauer, the release said. His daughter was born on November 9, 2014 (11/09/14).

But that's not all. That's just how much money he won today.

This was Holzhauer's fourth win in a row, and in total, he's collected $244,365 so far. On Wednesday, he'll try to go for his fifth win.

The previous single game record was held by Roger Craig, who went home with $77,000 in 2010.

"I said all along that I wanted to break Roger Craig's one-game record and I did it," Holzhauer said, according to the press release.

