Elisabeth Hasselbeck nearly quit 'The View' in 2006 after on-air scolding

A new, profanity-laced audio clip from 2006 reveals that former "View" host Elisabeth Hasselbeck attempted to quit the talk show during a commercial break after an exchange with Barbara Walters left her angry at being "reprimanded" on the air.

The audio, published Friday by Variety, was obtained by reporter Ramin Setoodeh, who just released a new book, "Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of 'The View,'" about the talk show.

In the segment leading up to the newly unearthed audio, Hasselbeck and the rest of the table debate the use of the so-called morning-after pill. At the time, the FDA was considering a proposal to allow the drug to be available over-the-counter.

Hasselbeck calls the move a "slippery slope to just eliminating life."

The heated conversation is halted when Walters, who retired as a full-time co-host in 2014, calls for peace.

"We have to go on and we have to learn how to discuss these things in some sort of rational way," she says.

In the new clip, Hasselbeck, who rips up her notecards before the commercial break, can be heard using profanities and complaining to fellow co-host Joy Behar.

"I'm not going to sit there and get reprimanded on the air," she says. "What the f---...this woman is driving me nuts"

Hasselbeck then bolts and declares she's leaving the show.

Executive producer Bill Geddie gets Hasselbeck to return, telling her "You are a professional. You've got to go back out there."

Hasselbeck returns to her seat with seconds to spare.

On Friday, Hasselbeck responded to the tape's release with a long Instagram post.

"Yes-There were times when I was quite humanly reactive. I used a bad word when frustrated," she wrote in part. "I was pregnant with Taylor and a big conversation about the value and the lives of the unborn took place at the View... I still hold all my Constitutionally protected rights to freedom of faith : but now: I can hold the hand of the person who does not agree at the same time."

Hasselbeck joined "Fox & Friends" after exiting "The View." She left Fox in 2015.

In 2013, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the availability of the Plan B One-Step emergency contraception pill without a prescription for women 15 and older.