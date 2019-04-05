Clear

Charlize Theron says she's single and ready for love

Actress Charlize Theron poked fun at her single life while promoting her upcoming movie "Long Shot."

Charlize Theron is open to a relationship but she needs a man to "step up."

The actress, 43, got candid about her dating life while promoting her upcoming romantic comedy, "Long Shot."

"I've been single for 10 years, it's not a long shot," Theron told "Entertainment Tonight." "Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up. I'm shockingly available."

Theron's co-star in the film, Seth Rogen, echoed her sentiments saying, "She's out there!"

"I've made it very clear," Theron joked.

Her last serious relationship was with Sean Penn. The two were engaged but split in 2015.

"We were in a relationship and then it didn't work anymore. And we both decided to separate. That's it," Theron said about the break up with Penn in a 2016 interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Prior to Penn, she dated actor Stuart Townsend after meeting on the set of "Trapped." They split in 2010.

"Long Shot" hits theaters May 3.

