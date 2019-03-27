Two killed, two critically wounded after gunman's rampage in Seattle

Two men were killed and two others were critically injured when a gunman opened fire in a Seattle street and then fled, leading to a fatal car accident.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody Wednesday after a rampage that Seattle Police Deputy Chief Marc Garth Green described as a "random, senseless act."

Seattle police say that around 4:05 p.m. PT, a resident in the Seattle neighborhood walked outside with a gun and approached a woman who was driving. He tried to carjack the 57-year-old woman's car, and in the process shot her, leaving her critically injured, authorities said.

Then the gunman walked into the street and fired at a Metro bus.

The bus driver was hit by the gunfire, but was able to turn the bus around and get away, police said.

The gunman then carjacked a red Prius, shooting and killing the 50-year-old driver, police said. When officers arrived, they tried to talk to the gunman, Green said. But the gunman closed the car door and took off in the Prius, with officers pursuing him for about a block and a half "at a high rate of speed," according to police.

During the chase, the gunman collided with another car, killing the other driver, a 70-year-old man, authorities said.

After a brief standoff, officers took the gunman into custody. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries where he is under police guard.

"Our hearts go out to the families, the folks that are here, the folks who are affected by this and our community as a whole. We're outraged at what this suspect did," Green told reporters.

Dow Constantine, the King County executive, in a tweet praised the wounded bus driver for acting "heroically in the face of extreme adversity to protect his passengers this afternoon."

A resident, John Barrett, told CNN affiliate KOMO that he saw a man pointing a gun at people on the street, Sand Point Way.

"He was walking down Sand Point Way just firing at anything -- just without any regard, just kept firing," Barrett said.