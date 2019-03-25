Clear

Houston police sergeant arrested in death of his wife

Article Image

A Houston police sergeant has been arrested in connection with the death of his wife, authorities said.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 8:40 AM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2019 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Amanda Watts and Madison Park, CNN

A Houston police sergeant has been arrested in connection with the death of his wife, authorities said.

Hilario Hernandez was arrested after his wife, Belinda Hernandez, was killed Saturday, CNN affiliate KTRK reported.

Police responded to a report that the victim was found dead in a home in Pearland, Texas, a suburb of Houston. Belinda Hernandez had been shot to death, KTRK reported.

The investigation led police to issue an arrest warrant for Hilario Hernandez, who was found driving in Kingsville, Texas, about 250 miles south of Pearland.

Hernandez, 56, has been employed with the Houston Police Department, with 33 years of service and was assigned to the burglary and theft division, said Jodi Silva, a Houston Police spokesperson.

"Our condolences and thoughts are with the victim's family," the Houston Police said in a statement.

Belinda Hernandez, 52, had worked as a librarian at Shadycrest Elementary in Pearland.

"Pearland ISD is deeply saddened to learn of the death of one of our employees, Shadycrest Elementary Librarian Belinda Hernandez," the district said in a statement. "Mrs. Hernandez was a beloved, longtime employee who worked for Pearland ISD for 15 years."

The district said it would provide counselors for students and staff for as long as needed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events