Which 2020 hopeful regrets taking his or her mother to an X-rated movie? How did one company pull off a sky-high stunt? What discovery landed in the book of world records? These are the must-see videos of the week.

Listen to me

Words matter (period). Words can carry so much weight that Tayla Harris, a star Australian footballer, says comments on a photo of her captured in the air, having kicked the first goal of a game, were "sexual abuse." Now, she's speaking out about the experience.

Gives you wings

A meteor? a shooting star? a UFO? Or none of the above. A trail of sparks lit up the Los Angeles sky and puzzled residents. But, it was actually an aerial stunt performed by base jumpers to celebrate the last supermoon of the year.

Rating system

Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper revealed he's a mama's boy, sharing tidbits of his childhood in a memoir. The Colorado governor described one of his most awkward family moments during a CNN town hall.

Records are made to be broken

It's a major accomplishment to have your name associated with Guinness World Records. That dream became a reality for one man as he found the world's oldest astrolabe, dating back to the 1500s and used by the first European to sail to India.

No place like home

In some martial arts schools, students are taught fighting techniques while blindfolded. A 9-year-old came to taekwondo practice thinking it was a normal day, but he was being set up for a surprise as he tied up his blindfold. Tennessee National Guard Staff Sgt. Rob Cesternino showed up at his son's class after serving in Jordan and Syria for nearly a year.