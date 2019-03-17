Clear

Los Angeles gas explosion sends clouds of smoke over the skyline

A 9,000-gallon tanker that was leaking gasoline caught fire in Los Angeles, the city's fire department said Sunday.

More than 70 firefighters battled the blaze for an hour and a half before it was extinguished.

Two people were hospitalized with injuries, the LA fire department said.

A hazardous materials squad was working to lessen the environmental impact and maintain safety, LAFD said.

