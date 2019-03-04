Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Luke Perry, star of Riverdale, Beverly Hills 90210, dead at 52 Full Story
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning - Flood Warning View Alerts

Here's how you can help the Alabama tornado victims

Article Image

More than a dozen people are dead and several are injured after multiple tornadoes touched down in both Alabama and Georgia. CNN's Victor Blackwell reports from Lee County, Alabama.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 12:30 PM
Updated: Mar. 4, 2019 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Amy Chillag, CNN

The deadly tornadoes that struck Alabama on Sunday killed at least 23 people and injured dozens more. Search and rescue crews are still looking for the missing in the rubble.

In Lee County, many homes are destroyed, with just slabs left behind.

There are ways you can help the tornado victims right now.

You can donate to the American Red Cross of East Alabama, which is providing shelter, food and water for the families.

If you live in the area, you can list yourself "safe and well" on the Red Cross website or call the Family Connect line at (866) 535-5654.

If a friend or family member is missing, you can register them on the Lee County, Alabama, Emergency Management Agency's website.

CNN's Impact Your World will update this article if we find other ways you can help the victims of these devastating storms.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Florence
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Decatur
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Scottsboro
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events