Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Happy 25th birthday Justin Bieber!

Article Image

March 1 is a national holiday for Beliebers, as it marks the birth of Justin Bieber.

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 9:20 AM
Updated: Mar. 1, 2019 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

March 1 is a national holiday for Beliebers, as it marks the birth of Justin Bieber.

And while it feels like only yesterday he was a kid trying to keep his bangs out of his eyes, Bieber is now all grown up and a married man to boot.

His manager, Scooter Braun, marked the milestone by tweeting a photo of him and a very young Bieber.

"Our first pic and now you are 25. My day 1. You know exactly what it is and how I feel," Braun tweeted. "I love you. Happy birthday you grown ass man. Proud of you."

And naturally there was plenty of love from the Beliebers as his fans are known, complete with plenty of baby photos.

Enjoy your day Biebs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events