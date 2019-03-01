5 things to know for March 1: Jared Kushner, India and Pakistan, Netanyahu, gun reform, pedestrian deaths

Say hello to Toni Harris, the female athlete who accepted a scholarship this week to play men's college football. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Jared Kushner

President Donald Trump overruled objections from White House senior staff and the intelligence community to get Jared Kushner his top-secret security clearance. That's what is alleged in a report in The New York Times, which said back in May the President ordered then-chief of staff John Kelly to grant Kushner -- Trump's son-in-law and adviser -- the clearance the day after the White House Counsel's Office urged against it. White House officials had previously said that Kushner's security clearance was handled "in the regular process" without pressure from anyone in the administration. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders wouldn't comment on the report. House Democrats say they want an investigation into the matter.

2. India and Pakistan

The captured Indian pilot who has become the face of one of the gravest military crises to engulf South Asia in two decades was expected to be released from Pakistani custody today. A man identified as Wing Commander Abhinandan was set to be released at the Wagah border crossing on the demarcation line dividing the two countries, Pakistan's foreign minister said. Abhinandan has been held in Pakistan after his MiG-21 jet was downed during a dogfight Wednesday between Pakistani and Indian warplanes over the ceasefire line in the disputed Kashmir region. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said the pilot would be released as a "gesture for peace." Click here for the latest updates on this border crisis.

3. Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could soon be indicted on bribery and corruption charges, the country's attorney general announced. Netanyahu is accused of accepting expensive gifts from foreign billionaires in exchange for trying to advance a tax break beneficial to the businessmen. Authorities also say the Prime Minister tried to help certain Israeli newspapers and online news outlets in exchange for more favorable media coverage. Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing and calls the whole investigation a witch hunt. He's entitled to a hearing before he's formally charged. The announcement comes at a crucial time in Israeli politics. The general election, in which Netanyahu is seeking a fifth term, is next month.

4. Gun reform legislation

For a second day in a row, Democrats in charge of the House of Representatives passed gun control legislation. On Thursday, the House passed the "Charleston loophole" bill. It aims to fix a loophole in current law that enables some firearms to be transferred by licensed gun dealers before the required background checks have been completed. It's the loophole that let Dylann Roof -- who should not have been able to buy a gun because of a drug possession charge -- get his hands on the weapon he used to kill nine people at a church in South Carolina in 2015.

On Wednesday, the House passed a bill that would require background checks on all firearm sales. It's the most significant gun control bill to come out of the chamber in more than 20 years. The legislation had some bipartisan support, with eight Republicans voting for it. But both of these bills are pretty much dead on arrival in the GOP-led Senate, where Republicans say they don't plan on dealing with any gun control legislation. CNN political analyst Ronald Brownstein says the Democrats aren't afraid of gun control anymore.

5. Pedestrian deaths

2018 might have been the deadliest year for pedestrians in almost three decades. This grim stat comes from a report from the Governors Highway Safety Association. The association estimates that 6,227 pedestrians were killed by vehicles last year, which would be the highest number since 1990. The number of pedestrians killed by cars has been on an upward trend since 2009. So what's behind the increase? The association says it's a combination of more people out walking and unsafe behaviors from drivers: driving while intoxicated, drowsy or distracted by smartphones.

RIP, Andre

Pop, jazz, classical, Broadway tunes. Andre Previn mastered them all. The famed composer, who won four Oscars, died at age 89.

This is for the birds

Netflix offers an alternate ending to the cry-fest flick "The Notebook," and fans are not happy about it.

Guys and gals

The new Jonas Brothers video (yep, the boys are back together) isn't really about the guys, but all about the leading ladies in their lives.

Menace or urban legend?

Parents, we know you've been hearing a lot about the Momo Challenge lately, but here's why you can stop freaking out about it.

Better than a yard sale

Got any old paintings sitting around in storage? You might want to dig them out. A painting found in the attic of a home in France might bring in $171 million at auction.

This city's mayoral election is heading to a runoff, but either way it will elect its first black woman leader in history this spring.

A. Miami

B. Chicago

C. Atlanta

D. Dallas

Play "Total Recall," CNN's weekly news quiz, to see if your answer is right.

$330 million

The record-breaking contract baseball's Bryce Harper signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, which had promised to spend "stupid" money to land a superstar.

"Fooled ya!"

Lady Gaga, squashing speculation that she and Bradley Cooper are in love, after their emotional, much-talked about duet at the Oscars.

