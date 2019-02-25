5 things to know for February 25: Oscars, Venezuela, China, R. Kelly, plane crash

Harry and Meghan (better known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex) started a whirlwind tour of Morocco, just days after her big baby shower in New York. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Oscars

Who needs a host? The Oscars seemed to roll along just fine last night without a master or mistress of ceremonies. And, for this night at least, Twitter could put aside the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite, after a ceremony marked by diversity, inclusiveness and firsts. "Green Book" took home the Best Picture prize -- beating out Netflix's "Roma" -- despite its many controversies.

But here is what we'll remember these Oscars for years from now: Glenn Close's shocking loss, Spike Lee winning his first Oscar, "Black Panther's" historic wins, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey bringing back Wayne and Garth and that emotional duet from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Click here to relive all the best moments from the show, get the full list of winners, see the night in pictures and, of course, check out the best looks on the red carpet.

2. Venezuela

After a weekend of deadly violence, Venezuela's opposition leader and self-declared interim president Juan Guaido meets with US Vice President Mike Pence today in Bogota, Colombia. Guaido, who is fighting President Nicolas Maduro for control of the country, had called for other countries to send aid to Venezuela because of food and medicine shortages there. But the Venezuelan military blocked that aid from coming in from Colombia and fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters near the border. There were also reports of some deaths in the violence. President Trump said last month that he recognizes Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate president.

3. China

As President Trump preps for one summit this week he's already announced plans to hold another one. Trump said he'll delay US tariffs on China that were set to kick in Friday because the countries were making "substantial progress" in trade talks. If the progress continues, the President said he wants to have a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort to finalize a deal. The President meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday.

4. R. Kelly

R. Kelly stayed in jail over the weekend after he couldn't make bail. A judge set his total bond at $1 million, one day after he was indicted on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse against four victims. In order to be released Kelly is required to pay $100,000, which is 10% of the total. Kelly's attorney said his client doesn't have any money because of "mismanagement," "bad deals" and other issues. Kelly has faced accusations of sexual misconduct for years, but the cable docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly" brought new attention to the allegations. Kelly has long maintained his innocence.

5. Texas cargo plane crash

Two bodies have been recovered from the site of a cargo plane crash in Texas over the weekend. Witnesses said the plane, traveling from Miami to Houston, nose-dived into a bay about 40 miles southeast of George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The aircraft, which had three people on board, was transporting cargo for Amazon. The crash scene was littered with cardboard boxes and contents of packages scattered across the water. Search teams are still working to find the suspected third victim.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$21 million

The amount of the financial settlement awarded to Craig Coley, who spent 39 years in prison for two murders that he didn't commit

