Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police: 1 dead in Tuscumbia triple shooting Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mikaela Shiffrin: Lead singer or backing vocals? High heels or sneakers?

Article Image

US skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin answers the hottest questions: quiet night in or big night out? Money or fame? Olympic gold or World Cup overall title?

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 2:50 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 2:50 PM
Posted By: null

Quiet night in or big night out? Heels or sneakers? Olympic gold or an overall World Cup title?

US skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin might be fearless on the slopes, but was she brave enough to take the CNN Alpine Edge quickfire challenge?

The good news is the 23-year-old took on the task with the same coolness under pressure, supreme skill and all-out attack that has taken her to the top of the sport.

Shiffrin's dominance this season has made waves beyond skiing, and she stands on the brink of a third straight World Cup overall crown.

Visit CNN.com/Sport for more news, features and videos

The double Olympic champion is already the third most successful women's ski racer of all-time with 56 wins -- trailing only Annemarie Moser-Proll (62) and the now-retired Lindsey Vonn (82). And she is fifth on the list of all-time most successful ski racers, male or female.

But what is the secret to her phenomenal success and quite how does prefer to spend her time away from the snow?

To discover what makes Shiffrin tick, watch the video at the top of the page.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events