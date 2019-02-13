Clear
President Trump does not expect another government shutdown

President Donald Trump addresses the nation on the situation in Syria April 13, 2018 at the White House in Washington. Trump said strikes on Syria are under way.

Unhappy with deal, PresidentTrump still doesn't expect a new shutdown.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 7:24 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he's not expecting the government to shut down again, a signal that he's leaning toward accepting a budget deal that denies him most of the money he's sought for a southern border wall.

President Trump says he isn't happy with the compromise and has yet to say he will sign the tentative deal if it passes Congress as expected. A budget bill must be signed into law by midnight Friday to avoid a second shutdown this year.

Lawmakers from both parties have reached a deal that would provide nearly $1.4 billion for border barriers. That's about one-fourth of the money PresidentTrump demanded for a wall separating the U.S. and Mexico.

President Trump says he's looking to supplement border wall funding with money from other parts of the government.

