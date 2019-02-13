President Trump does not expect another government shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he's not expecting the government to shut down again, a signal that he's leaning toward accepting a budget deal that denies him most of the money he's sought for a southern border wall.

President Trump says he isn't happy with the compromise and has yet to say he will sign the tentative deal if it passes Congress as expected. A budget bill must be signed into law by midnight Friday to avoid a second shutdown this year.

Lawmakers from both parties have reached a deal that would provide nearly $1.4 billion for border barriers. That's about one-fourth of the money PresidentTrump demanded for a wall separating the U.S. and Mexico.

President Trump says he's looking to supplement border wall funding with money from other parts of the government.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)