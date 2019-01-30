Venezuela sees more protests as moves against opposition leader Juan Guaido deepen crisis

New protests broke out Wednesday in Venezuela in the wake of a move by the nation's highest court to freeze bank accounts and impose a travel ban on self-declared interim president Juan Guaido.

Opposition leader Guaido -- who declared himself president last week in a challenge to incumbent Nicolás Maduro -- called on his supporters to take to the streets as the court's chief justice announced the restrictions late Tuesday on Twitter.

The political crisis gripping the country deepened as Guaido urged protesters to demand that the powerful Venezuela military side with the opposition. Venezuela army defectors have also made a plea to the United States to supply weapons and move the opposition forward.

Venezuela's attorney general announced earlier Tuesday that Guaido -- leader of the democratically elected National Assembly -- was under investigation despite the fact that members of parliament are typically immune from prosecution.

Guaido hasn't formally respond to the attorney general's investigation or the court's action.

The opposition leader on Wednesday thanked President Donald Trump via Twitter for calling him to reiterate his "full support of our democratic labor, commitment to humanitarian aid and his administration's recognition of our (interim) presidency."

The White House confirmed the phone call, saying in a statement that Trump congratulated Guaido "on his historic assumption of the presidency." The two men agreed "to maintain regular communication to support Venezuela's path back to stability, and to rebuild the bilateral relationship between the United States and Venezuela."

The top Guaido-appointed diplomat in the United States, Carlos Vecchio, told reporters he was meeting Wednesday with White House officials and probably Thursday with Treasury Department representatives to "start the process" of recovering and regaining control of blocked Venezuelan assets in the United States.

"That will take a little bit of time," he said.

US national security adviser John Bolton warned Venezuelan authorities against taking further action targeting Guaido, whom Washington recognizes as the legitimate president. Bolton said there would be "serious consequences" if any harm came to Guaido.

Russia, meanwhile, praised Maduro's "openness to dialogue" after the embattled leader said he was willing to sit down with the opposition.

Maduro previously said he was ready to talk to the opposition but ruled out new presidential elections until 2025, according to excerpts of an interview published Wednesday by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

Maduro was re-elected to a six-year term last year, and though he asserted the elections were fair, international observers have questioned their legitimacy.

Severe economic strife puts pressure on Maduro

Guaido declared himself president following deadly protests against Maduro, who has presided over a severe economic collapse despite the fact that Venezuela boasts the world's biggest oil reserves. Many demonstrators who spoke to CNN said they were driven by hunger.

At least 40 Venezuelans have died in the recent protests, and more than 800 have been detained, the UN Human Rights Office said Tuesday. CNN cannot independently verify the death toll, and Maduro's government has released no official figures.

Maduro has accused Guaido and Trump of plotting a coup against him.

In a series of messages posted to social media Wednesday, Maduro appealed directly to US citizens, asking them to stop the Trump administration from turning Venezuela into "a Vietnam in Latin America." He also accused Washington of targeting his country in an attempt to steal its oil wealth.

"We are a people of peace, with a solid democracy," Maduro said. "I want to have respectful relations with all the United States. ... I ask for peace and respect."

Maduro blames Washington for the acute food shortages, soaring unemployment and massive hyperinflation that has wiped out savings.

But economists point to years of economic mismanagement as the more likely cause. Maduro and his predecessor, Hugo Chavez, funded huge social welfare programs and price-control policies in an effort to steer the country toward socialism, locking up political opponents and stamping out the opposition in the process.

World players weigh in

Guaido's administration has called on the international community to lend its support to help end Maduro's dictatorship, establish a transitional government and hold democratic elections as soon as possible.

The White House has been one of Guaido's most vocal supporters since the crisis began, alongside a handful of democracies throughout Europe and Latin America.

China -- Venezuela's most important creditor -- and Russia and Turkey are among those standing behind Maduro.

On Monday, the White House significantly stepped up its attempts to squeeze Maduro by going after Caracas' most valuable asset: its oil wealth, with sanctions against state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela S.A.

The Trump administration has not ruled out any options to deal with the crisis, including military action -- speculation fueled in part after Bolton appeared Monday carrying a yellow legal pad inscribed with the words "5000 troops to Colombia."

It's unclear if that was a slip-up or an attempt to intimidate the Maduro regime. In any case, Colombia's foreign minister said in a statement Monday he was unaware of the thinking behind Bolton's notes.

The story has been updated to correct the spelling of Juan Guaido's name.