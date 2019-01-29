Clear

Tennessee police, FBI searching for 14-year-old girl missing for two weeks

Article Image

Parents of 14-year-old Savannah Leigh Pruitt plead for their daughter's safe return. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding the teen, who they say was last seen at her Madisonville, Tennessee, home on January 13.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 8:00 AM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 8:00 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for at least two weeks.

Savannah Leigh Pruitt was last seen at her Madisonville, Tennessee home on January 13, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

"We are asking for public assistance in finding Savannah Leigh Pruitt," Sheriff Tommy Jones said in a statement.

Authorities say Pruitt may have traveled to the Corbin, Kentucky area.

Pruitt is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, police said. Police say there is no known clothing description for Pruitt.

"She was very loving, very bubbly," Pruitt's mom told CNN affiliate WATE. "A ray of sunshine."

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the search, including the FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call 423-442-3911.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Florence
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 14°
Fayetteville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Decatur
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Scottsboro
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events