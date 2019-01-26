Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 dead after shooting spree in Louisiana

Article Image

Five are dead after a string of shootings in Louisiana, law enforcement officials said. Police are looking for the suspect. CNN's Kaylee Hartung reports.

Posted: Jan. 26, 2019 5:30 PM
Updated: Jan. 26, 2019 5:30 PM
Posted By: By Kaylee Hartung and Nicole Chavez, CNN

A manhunt is underway in Louisiana following a string of shootings that left the suspect's parents and 3 others dead, law enforcement officials said.

Authorities are looking for 21-year Dakota Theriot after two Saturday morning shootings in Ascension and Livingston parishes, near Baton Rouge.

"This is probably one of the worst domestic violence incidents I've seen in quite a while," said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.

The suspect, Theriot, is accused of killing his parents, Elizabeth and Keith Theriot, both 50, in the town of Gonzalez, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The Theriots were alive Saturday morning when deputies arrived to their home and were able to identify their son as the gunman, Webre told reporters.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, illegal use of weapons and home invasion, Webre told reporters.

"Dakota Theriot lived there for a brief period of time but was recently asked to leave the residence and not to return," Webre said.

Dakota Theriot is also suspected of killing three more people less than 30 miles northeast in Livingston Parish.

The victims, Billy Ernest, 43, Summer Ernest, 20, and 17-year-old Tanner Ernest, were found dead Saturday morning, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

At least one of the Livingston victims was a friend of Theriot's, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive behind the shootings.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events