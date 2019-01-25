Clear
1 child killed, 1 hurt in Texas train-bus collision

A boy was killed when a train collided with a school bus in Athens, Texas, according to officials from the Athens Police Department. Another child and the bus driver were also injured and are receiving medical care according to police.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 10:00 PM
Posted By: By Ralph Ellis and Hollie Silverman, CNN

A boy was killed Friday when a train collided with a school bus in Athens, Texas, according to a Facebook post from the Athens Independent School District.

The deceased child was identified by the school district as a middle school student.

Another child, a female, was carried by aircraft to Children's Hospital in Dallas, the post said. Her condition was not immediately available.

The bus driver was transported by ambulance, according to the district.

No other students were on the bus, the post said.

"We ask that you join with us in humbly praying for their families," the Facebook post said.

Athens is about 70 miles southeast of Dallas.

