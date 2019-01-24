5 things to know for January 24: Shutdown, Venezuela, bank killings, plastics, Cohen

Oh, that Boeing jet, sunken off the coast of Bahrain? Don't worry. It's just part of a new underwater theme park. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Government shutdown

The great State of the Union Skirmish of 2019 is over. But the war over the government shutdown rolls on. President Trump gave in to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi late last night and agreed not to give the State of the Union address until after the shutdown is over. Earlier in the day, Trump had tried to force Pelosi's hand by insisting he would give the speech next week in the House chamber, despite her concerns about security due to the shutdown. She responded by refusing to bring up for a vote the resolution that would allow Trump to speak. That caught the White House off guard and, after mulling a few alternatives they didn't really like, the President and his team backed down.

Meanwhile, the shutdown enters its 34th day. The Senate will vote on a pair of competing proposals today to end the shutdown that are both expected to fail, but they could be the first steps to finding a solution. You can read all our stories about the shutdown here, including the 102 (and counting) very real direct effects of the shutdown and how you can help federal workers hurt by it.

2. Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro kicked out US diplomats and wants to cut ties with the US after President Trump said he recognizes opposition leader Juan Guaido as the nation's legitimate president. Other countries -- including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Colombia -- also say Guaido is the embattled country's true leader. Guaido swore himself into office and said Maduro had been deposed, but there's no sign Maduro is stepping down. Venezuelans held mass protests yesterday, and Maduro took to the balcony of the presidential palace to accuse the US of trying to engineer a coup. Trump's declaration sets the stage for more drama that's sure to reverberate in US domestic politics.

3. Florida bank killings

At least five people were shot to death in a bank in central Florida. Police say a 21-year-old man entered a SunTrust Bank in Sebring, about 85 miles south of Orlando, and started shooting before barricading himself in the bank. It's not clear if the victims were bank employees or customers. The suspect, Zephen Xaver, later surrendered and was arrested. There's no word on a motive. The suspect's father said he was "heartbroken," both for the victims and his son.

4. Vegetative state birth

A nurse is suspected to be the person who impregnated a woman in a vegetative state in a Phoenix health care facility. The woman, 29, unexpectedly gave birth last month. The nurse, 36-year-old Nathan Sutherland, was caring for the woman at the Hacienda HealthCare facility. He's charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of vulnerable adult abuse. Sutherland's DNA matched the baby's DNA, police said. This is a nightmare situation that lots of people worry about. Here's how you can protect a loved one from sexual assault or abuse in a nursing home or health care facility.

5. Plastics

Some of the world's largest consumer-goods companies are trying to tackle the globe's plastics problem by offering people an alternative to recycling. Procter & Gamble, Nestlé, PepsiCo and others are partnering on a project called Loop, in which their products, like detergents and shampoos, would all be sold in reusable packaging. After using the products, customers put the empty containers in a Loop tote on their doorstep. The containers are then picked up by a delivery service, cleaned and refilled, then shipped back out to consumers. Details of this innovation will be announced today at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. You can follow live Davos updates here.

