5 things to know for January 23: Shutdown, teachers' strike, transgender military ban

It's Day 33 of the partial government shutdown, and some federal workers face the prospect of missing another paycheck.

The Senate will vote on a pair of bills tomorrow aimed at reopening the parts of the government that are closed. One bill, backed by the GOP, would fund President Trump's border wall and offer temporary protections for DACA recipients. The other bill, backed by Democrats, is short-term funding legislation that offers no wall funding. Both are expected to fail. But CNN's Stephen Collinson predicts this could be the first step in ending the shutdown.

And the end can't come soon enough for the 800,000 federal workers impacted by the shutdown. Coast Guard members are relying on food pantries (which the head of the Coast Guard calls "unacceptable"). The TSA is feeling the strain of low staffing and is asking for 250 more people as callouts increase. And FBI agents, in an anonymous report, say the shutdown is damaging counterterrorism operations and hurting national security. Meanwhile, the shutdown standoff between Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could mean the President may deliver his State of the Union speech somewhere other than the House. Here are four possible alternative sites.

One strike ends in one city as a new work stoppage begins in another. Teachers in Los Angeles return to the classroom today after a six-day strike. Teachers and the school district reached an agreement that gives educators a 6% raise, a decrease in class sizes and more nurses, librarians and counselors. Meanwhile in Denver, teachers there voted to go on strike for the first time in 25 years. They want an overhaul to the school district's compensation system. Classes will be held today, but the strike could start next week.

Big protests may happen today on the streets of Venezuela. The country's opposition leaders want people to hold marches nationwide against the government of President Nicolas Maduro. They accuse Maduro's government of "usurping power," and they want new elections. Maduro and his supporters will hold their own rallies today. The planned marches -- expected to be the largest in two years -- come weeks after Maduro began his second term in power as the country faces a deep economic crisis and dozens of countries dispute the legitimacy of his presidency.

President Trump's controversial transgender military ban will go into effect while it works its way through the courts. The Supreme Court allowed the ban to start but took no stance on its legality. This is a blow to LGBT activists, who consider the ban to be cruel and irrational. Meanwhile, the court will take up a Second Amendment case for the first time in almost a decade. The case is a challenge to a part of New York City's gun law which regulates where gun owners can take their firearms. It's significant because this is the first substantive gun rights case that the Supremes have taken up with its new conservative majority.

After days of accusations and acrimony, the two people at the center of a controversial encounter at the Lincoln Memorial in DC say they're willing to talk. Native American elder Nathan Phillips said he's willing to travel to Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky to talk about the importance of respecting diverse cultures. Student Nick Sandmann says he's open to speaking with Phillips. Video of the encounter between Phillips and Sandmann sparked days of debate about whether the teens were mocking Phillips or whether Phillips was interfering with them.

"I was in shock."

Horacio Sala, father of soccer star Emiliano Sala, said after hearing that a plane carrying his son had disappeared over the English Channel. Search and rescue operations to find the plane resume this morning, but authorities warn they don't expect to find any survivors.

The world said goodbye to a pair of men who touched the world in different ways: "Masterpiece Theatre" host Russell Baker and comedian Kevin Barnett.

Oscar nominations are out. You can see the full list here and get reactions. But it's more fun to talk about the snubs. I'm mean, really, nothing for Emily Blunt?

The New Orleans Saints aren't going to let go of that blown call that kept them out of the Super Bowl. Now there are lawyers -- and billboards -- involved.

The European Space Agency has big plans for the moon. It wants to start mining it for water and oxygen within six years.

Congrats to Mariano Rivera. The New York Yankees closer became the first player unanimously voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The number of Nigerian girls sold into a prostitution ring in Mali, Nigeria's anti-trafficking agency says

Meet the musicians who've played over 500 free concerts for the homeless on Skid Row. (Click to view)