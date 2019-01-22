Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts

Avalanches in western US claim the lives of two more skiers

Article Image

Avalanches happen quickly, and often without warning. CNN's Jennifer Grey learns how to get out alive.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 9:40 AM
Updated: Jan. 22, 2019 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Phil Gast and Justin Gamble, CNN

Western avalanches have claimed the lives of two more skiers, law enforcement officials and family members said.

An unidentified male skier out with family and friends died Monday south of Aspen, Colorado, while a man injured last Thursday in New Mexico succumbed to his injuries.

The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said that the skier in Colorado was buried by snow near Markley Hut, extricated and given CPR. The efforts were unsuccessful and the 26 members of a rescue team began a recovery operation. "Rescuers were hampered by weather and local avalanche conditions," the office said.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center on Saturday tweeted that conditions in the backcountry were dangerous and "will require conservative decision-making."

The sheriff's office said it "wishes to stress to the public the inherent dangers and risks associated with travel and recreation in the backcountry this time of year." It advised people to track current information on conditions.

An avalanche last week in New Mexico's Taos Ski Valley killed Matthew Zonghetti, 26, of Massachusetts.

Experienced skier Corey Borg-Massanari, 22, based in Colorado, was critically injured. He died at UNM Hospital in Albuquerque, his family said Monday.

"Corey brought joy to many and will continue to bring joy to others through his life-saving gift of organ donation," his family said in a statement. "Corey was known for his smile, his quirky sense of humor and his unique sense of style."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 30°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 32°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 33°
Decatur
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 28°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 35°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events