Ridiculously cold temps in the Northeast could shatter records

Even by New England standards, this winter cold is brutal.

The storm that killed several people in the Midwest -- including a 12-year-old girl who died when a snow fort collapsed -- is leaving a trail of dangerously cold weather in the Northeast.

Cities such as Albany, New York; Providence, Rhode Island; and Boston could set records for coldest high temperatures, CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said.

By early Monday afternoon, the high temperature in Boston was only 7 degrees. The deep freeze contributed to the hundreds of delayed or canceled flights Monday at Boston Logan International Airport, said Jennifer Mehigan, spokeswoman for Massachusetts Port Authority.

Worcester, Massachusetts, tied its record low temperature Monday at negative 6 degrees. And frigid air "will continue to overspread New England today and tonight," the National Weather Service's Boston office said Monday.

Swaths of New York are under a wind advisory until Tuesday, with wind gusts expected to reach 50 mph, the National Weather Service's New York City office said.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency encouraged residents to keep pets indoors, limit time outside, watch for signs of frostbite, check on neighbors and use alternative heat sources safely.

The East Coast will get a mild reprieve midweek, but there's a catch: Temperatures will plunge again going into the weekend, CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri said.

"This secondary blast of cold air has staying power," he said, "and could linger up to around the time for Super Bowl Sunday (February 3)."

Girl dies after playing in a snowbank

The victims killed in the storm include a 12-year-old girl in llinois who died after a snowbank collapsed on top of her, police said.

She had been playing with a 9-year-old girl outside a church when the fort they built collapsed on them, trapping them under the snow, Arlington police said. The 9-year-old girl was hospitalized and treated for hypothermia and is being held in the hospital for observation.

In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, two men died shortly after they were removing snow, CNN affiliate WITI reported.

A 59-year-old man who was shoveling snow outside his home Sunday died, WITI reported. And a 91-year-old man who had used a snowblower was later found dead in his home, according to WITI.

Two others were killed in a car accident in Kohler, Wisconsin, while driving on a snow-covered, slippery road, according to CNN affiliate WDJT.

In Middletown, Connecticut, a subcontractor for New England energy provider Eversource was finishing up repairs when a tree fell on top of him, killing him.

In Kansas, 25-year-old Stephen Windler, a state Department of Transportation employee, died after the snow plow he was driving overturned and landed on top of him.

And in Missouri, a 30-year-old man died after losing control of his vehicle on a snow-covered road and driving into the path of another car.