Clear

Judge denies requests for pay from workers affected by shutdown

A federal judge on Tuesday denied a request from a federal employees union to require the government to pay ...

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 2:15 PM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2019 2:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A federal judge on Tuesday denied a request from a federal employees union to require the government to pay air traffic controllers who are currently working without pay during the partial government shutdown.

The temporary restraining order was requested by the National Air Traffic Controllers Association.

Law and legal system

Restraining orders

Trial and procedure

Judge Richard Leon also denied two requests for temporary restraining orders that would have allowed federal employees deemed essential to decide whether or not to report to work. That would have opened the door for federal workers to take other jobs to pay their bills, for example.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Fayetteville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Scottsboro
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events