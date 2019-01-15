Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Alicia Keys to host the 2019 Grammy Awards

Alicia Keys will host the upcoming Grammy Awards"I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I...

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 11:24 AM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2019 11:24 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Alicia Keys will host the upcoming Grammy Awards

"I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I'm going to bring that vibe and energy," Keys, a 15-time Grammy Award winner, said in a statement Tuesday. "I'm so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and, magic. I'm especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year!"

Alicia Keys

Arts and entertainment

Awards and prizes

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Celebrities

Entertainment and arts awards

Grammy Awards

Media industry

Music

Music and dance

Music awards

Music industry

The Grammy nominations are here

This will be the first time Keys has hosted the show.

"Throughout her exciting career, I have watched her become a powerful force within the music industry and beyond. As an artist who speaks to the power of music, we are thrilled to have her on board," Recording Academy president Neil Portnow said of Keys.

Among this year's nominees are rap artists Kendrick Lamar and Drake. The two lead in nominations with eight and seven, respectively.

The Grammy Awards air live on CBS February 10.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Fayetteville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events