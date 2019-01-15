Clear

Netflix is raising its subscription prices

Netflix is raising prices in the United States as the streaming service invests heavily in new programs....

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 9:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Netflix is raising prices in the United States as the streaming service invests heavily in new programs.

All three of the company's plans will increase in price by $1-$2. The standard $11 plan, for example, will increase to $13 per month.

Broadcasting industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Digital and streaming video

Internet and WWW

Internet broadcasting

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Netflix Incorporated

Streaming media

Technology

The price hikes will be applied to all existing members over the next few months. New members will be charged the new price immediately.

Netflix (NFLX) stock spiked 6% at market open.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Florence
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Fayetteville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Scottsboro
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events