Ford and Volkswagen partner up

Ford and Volkswagen announced a long-anticipated plan Tuesday to build vehicles together.
The automakers said they have signed an agreement to develop commercial vans and medium-sized pickups beginning as early as 2022.
The companies also agreed to "investigate" how they can work together to develop next generation vehicles, such as electric and self-driving cars.
Both companies also said they were open to considering additional vehicle programs in the future.
