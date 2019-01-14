Trump sends letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

A letter was delivered from US President Donald Trump to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over the weekend, a source familiar with the ongoing denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang told CNN.
The letter comes as the two sides negotiate details of a second meeting between the two leaders. It was flown to Pyongyang and delivered by hand, the source said.
According to the source, North Korea's former spy chief Kim Yong Chol -- one of Pyongyang's top negotiators -- could visit Washington as soon as this week to finalize details of the upcoming summit.
CNN previously reported that US scouting teams had visited Bangkok, Hanoi and Hawaii as they search for a location for the second summit.
Last week, South Korean President Moon Jae-in threw his support behind another Trump-Kim meeting, saying it -- along with a visit by Kim to Seoul -- would be a turning point "that will firmly solidify peace on the Korean Peninsula."
