Trump personally paying for Clemson's fast-food White House meals

President Donald Trump is personally paying for the meals that will be provided to the Clemson University football team during their national championship celebration at the White House Monday night, CNN has learned.

Earlier Monday, Trump told reporters, unprompted, that he is serving "McDonald's, Wendy's and Burger King's with some pizza."

"I think that would be their favorite food, so we'll see what happens," he added.

"The President wanted to host a fun event to celebrate the College Football National Champion Clemson Tigers," deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told CNN in a statement.

"Because the Democrats refuse to negotiate on border security, much of the residence staff at the White House is furloughed -- so the President is personally paying for the event to be catered with some of everyone's favorite fast foods," he said.

In a series of tweets Monday morning, Trump continued to try and shame Democrats for not negotiating with him over the shutdown, though it's not clear he's offering anything different than when talks crumbled last week.

Trump has been making a point of telling his followers that he's at the White House waiting -- and is clearly frustrated he's not getting credit for remaining in Washington -- as opposed, presumably, to traveling to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The President has repeatedly vowed not to budge from his demand over a border wall, but rejected an idea he floated last week that he would simply bypass Congress and fund a border wall by declaring a national emergency.

The White House is currently operating with a thinned-out staff caused by the partial government shutdown, now in its 24th day, and snowy Washington weather.

Much of the Executive Residence staff, who are ordinarily responsible for catering such receptions, are either furloughed or at home because of the federal government snow closure.