Active shooter at UPS supply facility

The man who took two hostages Monday at a UPS facility in Logan Township, New Jersey, was shot, arrested and transported to the hospital, a local prosecutor said.

"There was apparently a relationship between the man and one of the women," Gloucester County prosecutor Charles Fiore said, adding that it was a "prior relationship."

The extent of the suspect's injuries aren't known, he said.

Neither of the women held hostage were seriously harmed, Fiore said. Both were UPS employees.

The armed man did not surrender to police, he said, explaining, "There was an intervention." He did not elaborate.

Hours earlier, Fiore told reporters that police were speaking via telephone with the hostage taker, who had barricaded himself and the two women in a room at the UPS facility.

Shots had been fired, he said at the time, but there were no reports of injuries.

Thirty-two UPS employees were evacuated to a Holiday Inn about 10 minutes away, Gloucester County spokeswoman Debra Sellitto said.

The incident was confined to the UPS building, she said. The county received word of an active shooter situation around 8:30 a.m. ET.

The building, located in an industrial district of the south New Jersey township of 6,000, is a bulk mail processing facility, UPS said.

"We are working with law enforcement as they respond and cannot provide information about the identity of people involved at this time," the company said on Twitter.

The township's school district was placed under modified lockdown, and no one was allowed to enter or leave any of its schools after police notified the district of "police activity in a nearby industrial park," Superintendent Patricia Haney said.