Answers in Jayme Closs case could come with court appearance, criminal complaint today

What were Jayme Closs's three months of captivity like? Why did the suspect target her and her family? And how did she manage to escape?

The answers to some of those questions could come later Monday, when her alleged kidnapper appears in court and when authorities may release the criminal complaint against him.

Amid those unanswered questions, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told CNN Monday morning he knew one thing for sure.

"I did meet with Jayme last night, and that shy 13-year-old girl that we've been describing for 88 days has got a big smile on her face," he said.

The court arraignment for Jake Thomas Patterson, 21, comes days after Jayme was found alive and well about 70 miles from her home in rural northwestern Wisconsin.

Patterson is accused of shooting and killing Jayme's parents before abducting the 13-year-old from her home on October 15. He is due to be arraigned on Monday afternoon on two charges of murder and a count of kidnapping.

Jayme was rescued Thursday while walking down a road in Gordon, Wisconsin in frigid weather without a coat and gloves. She had fled the home where law enforcement says she was being kept, and found a woman walking her dog. That woman then took Jayme to a nearby home and called police.

Kristin Kasinskas, who was at the home and called 911, explained the frightening moments when she realized that this was the missing girl who had disappeared months earlier.

"When I was on with 911, I was asking the questions, Jayme wasn't really talking on her own," Kasinskas told CNN. "I asked her 'who had you' and 'where did they have you?' I asked her about the vehicle, she said 'red car, Jake Patterson.' One of the first things I said when I was on with 911, Jake Patterson, Jayme, this is real."

Investigators piece together the case

Sheriff Fitzgerald said that the case was still very active and that he could not share details of what Patterson had told authorities. He did say that Patterson acted alone and that he had a "very targeted approach and planned out attack" on the family.

Investigators are working to piece together what happened over the last three months, including the conditions of the house and how she escaped.

Nearly three years ago, Patterson worked for one day at the same meat products facility where Jayme's parents worked -- the Jennie-O Turkey Store plant in Barron -- the company's president said. Patterson quit, saying he was moving from the area, according to the company.

Authorities have said they don't believe Patterson crossed paths with Jayme's parents there.

Fitzgerald said that he did not believe there was a connection between Patterson and the Closs family, and there was no social media contact or digital footprint connecting them. Detectives have been searching the suspect's home for clues and evidence that could help explain what happened.

"All I know is that she was able to get out of that house and get help and the people recognized her as Jayme Closs right away," Fitzgerald said over the weekend.

Closs was released from a Minnesota hospital Friday and is staying in Barron, Wisconsin, with an aunt.

Jayme "had a pretty good night sleep," her aunt Jennifer Smith posted Saturday to Facebook.

"It was great to know she was next to me all night," and "what a great feeling to have her home," she wrote.