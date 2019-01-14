URGENT - Mueller report should be made public, AG nominee William Barr says

(CNN) -- Attorney General nominee William Barr said that, if confirmed, he would let special counsel Robert Mueller finish his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and believes the results should be made public. Congress and the public should be "be informed of the results of the special counsel's work," Barr intends to say to Congress at the start of his hearing Tuesday, according to prepared remarks released on Monday. "For that reason, my goal will be to provide as much transparency as I can consistent with the law. I can assure you that, where judgments are to be made by me, I will make those judgments based solely on the law and will let no personal, political, or other improper interests influence my decision," he will say.