A Boeing 707 cargo plane crashed in Iran Monday, killing at least eight people on board, according to Iranian state media.
The plane went down at about 8:30 a.m. local time in the capital Tehran, Iran's emergency services chief Pir Hossein Koolivand told state media outlet IRIB.
Accidents
Accidents, disasters and safety
Aircraft
Aircraft accidents
Aviation and aerospace industry
Boeing Co
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Companies
Continents and regions
Iran
Middle East
Middle East and North Africa
The Farsi News Agency reported that a Boeing 707 cargo plane crashed when it ran out of runway while attempting to land at an airport in the city of Karaj, which is near Tehran.
"Due to a mistake by the pilot, it came down at the Fath airport," Farsi News reported, citing Iranian officials.
The report said that the plane hit a building near the airport after the pilot lost control of the aircraft and ran out of space to land.
This is a developing story.
Related Content
- Eight killed as Boeing cargo plane crashes in Iran
- Boeing license to sell jets to Iran to be voided
- Awesome cargo planes: Transporting goods around the world
- Watch cargo plane pull off loop-the-loop
- Passenger plane crashes in Iran with 65 aboard, report says
- Search for Iran plane crash wreckage 'ongoing', state media says
- Boeing's 2018 goal: A new plane every 11 hours
- Lion Air jet one of Boeing's newest, most-advanced planes
- New Iran sanctions will kill billions in jet sales. Boeing is ready
- Lion Air crash: Indonesia to inspect all Boeing 737 Max 8 planes