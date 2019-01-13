Trump threatens to 'devastate' Turkey's economy if they attack Kurds in Syria

President Donald Trump said Sunday the US would "devastate Turkey economically" if the NATO-allied country attacks Kurds in the region.
"Starting the long overdue pullout from Syria while hitting the little remaining ISIS territorial caliphate hard, and from many directions. Will attack again from existing nearby base if it reforms," the President tweeted on Sunday.
Armed forces
Continents and regions
Donald Trump
Middle East
Middle East and North Africa
Military
Military operations
North America
Political Figures - US
Syria
The Americas
United States
Unrest, conflicts and war
Business, economy and trade
Economy and economic indicators
Minority and ethnic groups
Society
Syria conflict
The Kurds
Turkey
He added, "Will devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds," but followed up in a second tweet, "Likewise, do not want the Kurds to provoke Turkey."
It's a stark threat toward an ally in the region that has partnered with the US in the fight against ISIS. Turkey views some Kurdish groups in the region as terrorist organizations and Kurds make up the majority of US-allied fighters operating in Syria in the civil war against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime.
CNN reported on Thursday that the first US military ground equipment has been withdrawn from Syria, according to an administration official with direct knowledge of the operation.
Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan publicly lashed out at US national security adviser John Bolton for saying the US withdrawal was contingent upon Turkey's pledge not to attack US-backed Kurdish fighters in Syria once troops leave.
"Bolton made a serious mistake. If he thinks that way, he is in a big mistake. We will not compromise," Erdoğan said.
"Russia, Iran and Syria have been the biggest beneficiaries of the long term U.S. policy of destroying ISIS in Syria - natural enemies. We also benefit but it is now time to bring our troops back home. Stop the ENDLESS WARS!" Trump continued in the second tweet.
Related Content
- Trump threatens to 'devastate' Turkey's economy if they attack Kurds in Syria
- Turkey shells Kurds in Syria as full military offensive looms
- US warns Turkey not to attack Syria
- Turkey sees betrayal as US backs Syrian Kurds
- Syria is devastated. Where are the women?
- Understanding Turkey's endgame in Syria
- Bolton contradicts Trump, says Syria withdrawal hinges on safety of Kurds
- Trump threatens sanctions on Turkey over pastor
- US-backed Kurds go from battling ISIS to fighting US ally Turkey
- Turkish attack in northern Syria threatens to ignite broader conflict