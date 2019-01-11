Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump Organization hires former White House ethics lawyer to handle Hill investigations

The Trump Organization has hired a former White House lawyer to assist with congressional inquiries into Pre...

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 3:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Trump Organization has hired a former White House lawyer to assist with congressional inquiries into President Donald Trump's business interests.

Stefan Passantino, the former White House deputy counsel who was responsible for overseeing compliance with ethics and conflict-of-interest rules, will handle its responses to Democratic investigations, Passantino informed Congress in a letter sent to the House Oversight Committee on Friday and obtained by CNN.

Companies

Ethics

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Investigations

Politics

Society

The Trump Organization

US federal government

White House

Passantino left the White House last year to join Michael Best & Friedrich, a Milwaukee-based firm headed by former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

Passantino will work closely with the Trump Organization's chief general counsel Alan Garten and chief compliance counsel George Sorial, according to sources familiar with the arrangement.

Passantino plans to recuse himself from issues he worked on while in the White House, according to one of the sources.

While serving in the administration, Passantino was tasked with overseeing the White House ethics program, which included certifying financial disclosures for White House staff. In addition to recusing from matters he handled in that role, he will not be communicating with the executive branch, the source added.

In November, CNN reported that Trump Organization executives were preparing for the investigations, including sending a reminder to staff to preserve records, according to a person familiar with the conversations. They also discussed bringing on additional outside counsel, that person said, particularly a firm with expertise in government investigations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 48°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events