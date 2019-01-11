Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bus crash kills 7 in Cuba

Officials in Cuba are investigating the cause of a bus crash that left seven people dead in the eastern part...

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 11:15 AM
Updated: Jan. 11, 2019 11:16 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Officials in Cuba are investigating the cause of a bus crash that left seven people dead in the eastern party of the country, state media reported.

A bus was headed from Baracoa to Guantánamo on Thursday afternoon when it flipped over in a region that's mountainous with winding roads.

Accidental fatalities

Accidental injuries

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Caribbean

Continents and regions

Cuba

Deaths and fatalities

Diseases and disorders

Health and medical

Latin America

Society

The Americas

Traffic accidents

Wounds and injuries

Of the 40 passengers, 18 people were Cubans, and the others were tourists from other nations. Three Cubans, two Argentines, a German and a French citizen were killed, state-run Radio Guantánamo station reported.

Officials were working to identify the dead.

According to state media, 33 injured passengers arrived at a hospital in Guantánamo for treatment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 35°
Florence
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events