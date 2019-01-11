The partial government shutdown is three weeks old, and it's gone on long enough for some of the 800,000 federal employees impacted to start missing pay.
This weekend is the first time that many of them are receiving paychecks with no money.
Civil servants
Federal budget
Federal employees
Government and public administration
Government budgets
Labor and employment
Politics
Public finance
Workers and professionals
Accidents, disasters and safety
Air traffic control
Air transportation
Air transportation safety
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Safety issues and practices
Transportation and warehousing
Travel and tourism
Travel safety and security
Take, for instance, William Striffler, an air traffic controller at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.
He gave CNN permission to use this image of his pay stub. The amount listed under "net pay?" $0.00.
Air traffic controllers are just a small fraction of the overall federal workforce that's been impacted by the shutdown.
Earlier Thursday, a group representing them were cosignatories on a letter to President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, appealing for the government to be reopened.
"As the shutdown persists, excepted air traffic controllers and workers in technical operations, who operate and maintain safety-critical navigational aids, surveillance, and communications equipment, are performing highly skilled and safety-critical services without pay," they write, while predicting the overall impact of the shutdown will make it harder to recruit aviation professionals in the future.
Related Content
- This is what some federal workers' pay stubs look like today
- Teacher writes letter to lawmakers with pay stubs from the last 9 years
- Teacher writes letter to lawmakers with pay stubs from the last 9 years
- Trump issues executive order freezing federal workers' pay in 2019
- Federal contract worker: I set up GoFundMe to pay rent
- President Trump is shafting federal workers
- Federal workers brace for long shutdown
- Furloughed federal workers sweat looming payroll deadline
- Federal prison workers frustrated by shutdown
- Trump cancels pay raises for federal employees