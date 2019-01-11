Clear

Watch These Republicans to see if they break with Trump on the shutdown

With little in the way of constructive negotiations and no end to the partial government shutdown in sight, ...

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 6:31 AM
Updated: Jan. 11, 2019 6:31 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

With little in the way of constructive negotiations and no end to the partial government shutdown in sight, pressure builds, particularly on Republican senators who are nervous with President Trump's take-the-wall-or-else tactic.

At least three Republican senators, all up for reelection, have suggested they would break with Trump and support appropriations bills that do not include funding for a wall.

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

US political parties

US Republican Party

That's far short of the 13 it would require to overcome a filibuster and very far short of the 20 Republican senators it would require to overcome a presidential veto and reopen the government without him.

Here's what some key Republicans have said:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 26°
Florence
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 22°
Fayetteville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 17°
Decatur
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 23°
Scottsboro
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 20°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events