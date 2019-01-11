Clear

Carlos Ghosn indicted for second time amid health concerns

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 12:40 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Carlos Ghosn has been indicted for the second time since his arrest nearly two months ago, amid concerns over the ousted Nissan chairman's health.

Prosecutors indicted Ghosn on two new charges in Tokyo on Friday. They allege he temporarily transferred personal investment losses to the Japanese carmaker, and understated his personal income between 2015 and 2018.

Ghosn was first indicted last month on separate allegations of under-reporting his income by tens of millions of dollars, over a five year period up to 2015.

Ghosn's Japanese legal team said they planned to apply for bail immediately.

The auto executive's wife said Thursday she is "fearful and very worried" for his health after he developed a fever in jail. Ghosn has been detained in Tokyo since his arrest on November 19.

This is a developing story.

