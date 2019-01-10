Cristiano Ronaldo's DNA sought by Las Vegas police investigating rape case

Las Vegas police investigating a rape allegation against Cristiano Ronaldo have sent a warrant to authorities in Italy requesting a sample of the Portuguese football superstar's DNA, a police spokeswoman said Thursday.

"The LVMPD is taking the same steps in this case as in any other sexual assault to facilitate the collection of DNA evidence," Officer Laura Meltzer said. "We can confirm that an official request has been submitted to Italian authorities."

Continents and regions Crime, law enforcement and corrections Crimes against persons Criminal offenses Cristiano Ronaldo Investigations Las Vegas Law and legal system Law enforcement Lawsuits and claims Nevada North America Policing and police forces Sex crimes Sexual assault Sexual misconduct Societal issues Society Southwestern United States Sports figures The Americas Trial and procedure United States Violence in society Assault and battery Biology Forensic DNA testing Forensics Genes and chromosomes Genetics Health and medical Medical fields and specialties Science Kathryn Mayorga Misc people

The Wall Street Journal reported police sent the warrant to a court in Italy, where Ronaldo plays for famed club Juventus.

The Journal reported investigators want to see whether Ronaldo's DNA matches DNA found on Kathryn Mayorga's dress.

Mayorga has said in a lawsuit that Ronaldo raped her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009 while she repeatedly screamed no. After Mayorga filed suit, police reopened a criminal investigation into the case, which includes results of a medical exam.

"Mr. Ronaldo has always maintained, as he does today, that what occurred in Las Vegas in 2009 was consensual in nature, so it is not surprising that DNA would be present, nor that the police would make this very standard request as part of their investigation," Ronaldo's attorney Peter S. Christiansen said Thursday.

CNN could not reach Mayorga's representatives on Thursday.

Mayorga went to police eight years ago

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden Ocampo-Gomez said in October that in 2009 Mayorga made a complaint but did not provide an assailant's name or the location of the alleged assault.

She wanted only to report a sexual assault and submit to a medical exam, he said.

Investigators did not follow up with Mayorga and the case was closed shortly thereafter, he said. But the evidence, including images and other information from the exam, is still with police. The case was reopened at the request of Mayorga or someone representing her, Ocampo-Gomez said in October.

Las Vegas police did not comment on Thursday.

Mayorga's lawsuit accuses Ronaldo, 33, and his camp of taking advantage of her fragile emotional state to coerce her into signing a settlement and nondisclosure agreement in 2009. She claims she received $375,000 in exchange for her silence. Her lawsuit seeks to void the settlement and agreement.

Visit cnn.com/football for more news and videos

In October, Ronaldo said he was not a rapist.

"I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me," Ronaldo wrote on Twitter. "Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in.

"Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense.

"My clear conscience will thereby allow me to await with tranquility the results of any and all investigations."